Mesirow leads by example | AspenTimes.com

I am writing today to wholeheartedly endorse Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council. I have recently moved to downtown Aspen after being in the valley for over 10 years and am excited to finally be able to cast my vote in the community that I value so highly.

Skippy has started, led and continued to be involved in a number of community organizations that are truly helping people either stay here or thrive here. I have worked with him on a couple of these projects, and here are the reasons I trust him to lead our town:

• He's arguably sat in more council meetings since moving here than a couple current council members.

• He was part of the original Next Generation advisory team and has led the commission thoughtfully for the past three years, encouraging diplomacy on every issue.

• He's now chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, which is a huge time commitment, but has ensured he is well versed in the complex zoning code and current development issues.

• He consistently builds consensus with group.

• He gets things done.

• He works harder than anyone else I know with regards to his civic engagement and leads by example.

• Most importantly, he has a vision for this town and challenges us to think about what we hope Aspen looks like in 20, 30 and 40 years down the road.

Skippy will listen to you thoughtfully, represent you regardless of your demographic and work hard to ensure Aspen's best interests are put first. Vote for Skippy for council!

Thank you.

Kimbo Brown-Schiratto

Aspen