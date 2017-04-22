Mesirow is the voice of a generation | AspenTimes.com

Recently I ran into two people who — against all odds — didn't know Skippy. "You must know Skippy," I told them. "Young, energetic, articulate, dramatic sweep of blond hair — he's running for Aspen City Council. He's a passionate, progressive entrepreneur. Kind of a prodigy, but super social and charismatic. Skippy is the voice of our generation."

They seemed intrigued, so I told them why I'm voting for Skippy: He's our candidate for a modern, sustainable, happy future, I said. He aims to digitize housing inventory in Aspen so we can see the full picture — like, how has this not happened yet? Skippy wants to open up empty, under-used spaces for small businesses, start-ups, and collaborative workspace. His position on urban development reflects an understanding that community connection in this valley is crucial to individual wellbeing. He's traveled the world on personal and humanitarian missions — no wonder he's against dams that might jeopardize our precious water supply. Everyone's pro-environment, but Skippy will be around the longest to endure climate change … so you know he cares the most! And he has the vitality to get real work accomplished, not just talk about it.

Skippy is the voice of our generation, I repeated. Let's make sure that voice is heard loud and clear.

Skippy for mayor 20XX!

Amanda Rae

Aspen

Editor's note: Amanda Rae Busch is a contributing columnist for the Aspen Times Weekly.