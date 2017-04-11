Mesirow is a community builder | AspenTimes.com

I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Skippy Mesirow to be one of our next City Council members.

I have had the pleasure and opportunity to work with Skippy over the past few years on a number of projects that have had or will have meaningful impacts on our community, including the redevelopment of the Sky Hotel and the formation of the Create Mentorship Aspen program. I have found him to be a good listener, open to change when provided all the relevant facts, genuine in his values based approach to issues and a passionate advocate for keeping and making Aspen one of the best places to live and work.

Skippy is a person who has the courage and the ability to stand up for his convictions. I believe In him so much that I am working on his campaign and have donated to it.

Please take a few minutes to get to know more about him by viewing a few video clips on his web page (www.skippyforcouncil.com) of him stating why he is running and some of his positions on a range of important matters.

Mail-in ballots may be sent starting on April 10 and the election is May 2. I encourage you to get to know more about Skippy and join me in voting for this outstanding young man. He will bring a healthy new balance and fresh perspective to the council and that is very much what we need next for our community. Please feel free to reach out directly to Skippy at 847-530-0811, as he truly welcomes all input and perspectives.

John Sarpa

Aspen