Mesirow has Aspen’s back | AspenTimes.com

It's been nearly five years since I graduated from college with a degree in political science and approximately five years since I have cared about anything going on in the political arena. I was very lucky and found another passion during school, and like many other college graduates, I am currently not using my degree. However, I recently experienced a resurgence in my interest in politics, and specifically local government, when I found out that my buddy Skippy Mesirow was running for Aspen City Council.

With everything happening in the world of politics right now, I can't say that I'm disappointed in my decision to embark on a different career path. I'll admit, I am the problem. There is a phenomenon that occurs in government that often makes rational, grounded, progress-driven people like myself run for the hills when their place in politics is needed the most. Lucky for us, my buddy Skippy is not one of those people.

I'll be honest, I have not known Skippy for that long. Nevertheless, if you've had the pleasure of meeting him, you'll agree that a mere introduction leaves its mark.

Skippy has a very unique personality that I could only characterize as a driven pursuit for progress, which makes him a perfect candidate for the nonpartisan structure of City Council. I know I'm not just speaking for myself when I say that citizens' general trust in government is spiraling downhill. Since I graduated from school, I have been totally content with being disconnected from government, and I take full responsibility by admitting that this is unacceptable.

Progress that happens at the local level is often the only opportunity for making a difference in our own lives and the lives of the people around us. Being a longtime local, I have never been so hopeful and excited for the opportunity to elect someone like Skippy Mesirow to have our backs and be our voice.

David Musser

Aspen