Make developers pay for dump

I believe it is time to start charging these hotel-scrappers $1 million to offset the relocation of the landfill due to their throwing every last piece of scrap away in the dump.

A full scrap of a house in the county ought to be charged at least $250,000. A house with only one wall left ought to be $200,000. This would stop the epidemic of scrapping every building just because you don't want it. It ends up costing the taxpayers of Pitkin County millions just so some developer can haul his new purchase to the dump.

It is time for a change.

Jim Wingers

Aspen