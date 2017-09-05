 Love wins out | AspenTimes.com

Love wins out

The Antifa has another avenue we can explore to make our statements. What if the black hoodies were to serve the skinheads peanut bars with a wrapper that declares, "Do to others what you want to have done to you," and serve refreshing drinks while inviting them into our homes. Because "everything that lurks against us can be dissolved with love."

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

