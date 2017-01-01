 Letter: Warm holiday wishes | AspenTimes.com

During this holiday season, please remember to be kind to one another. Many of the people in town are without their families, so if you can take a kind moment to say “hello” or “best wishes,” many times this can turn an entire day around. It doesn’t take much. I hope the new year brings out the very best in all of us.

Shelley Spalding

Aspen