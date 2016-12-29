Letter: Snowmass shuttle service with a smile | AspenTimes.com

Shuttle service with a smile

We just wanted to take a few minutes to thank the staff and drivers of the Snowmass Village Shuttle for another year of excellent service. They sure make it easy to get around in Snowmass, and always with a smile and a friendly “hello.”

All of us who live in Snowmass Village are lucky to have such a wonderful transportation system in our town.

We are wishing everyone a happy new year.

Ned and Jan Cochran

Snowmass Village