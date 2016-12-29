 Letter: Perfectly stated | AspenTimes.com

Perfectly stated

Thank you, Mike Kaplan, for your beautiful articulation of the reasons so many of us call Aspen home (“We’re still here,” commentary, The Aspen Times, Dec. 27). Your conviction is welcome assurance that the Paepcke vision of mind, body and spirit is not only shared, but secure.

Helen Schermerhorn

Woody Creek