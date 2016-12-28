Letter: Holiday recycling tips | AspenTimes.com

Don’t be a target for thieves by advertising your big-ticket purchases on the curb after the holidays. Stay safe by keeping boxes from your electronics and other large items in the house or garage until the morning of your recycling collection day. Break them down and put them inside your recycling cart instead of leaving them out in the open.

If you want to bring your boxes to us before your pickup date, you can also recycle your cardboard and other accepted items (paper, cans, plastic bottles) free of charge at the Basalt Transfer Station located at 15 Park Ave. in Basalt. The station is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Did you know your Waste Management drivers serve as an extra set of eyes and ears to keep your home safe? Through Waste Watch, Waste Management works with law enforcement to train personnel to spot and report suspicious activity to police. Along with supporting community efforts like Rally in the Valley and Middle Colorado River Cleanup, it’s one of the ways we work to make the Roaring Fork Valley a great place to live.

On behalf of every Waste Management employee, we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Kevin Richards

District manager, Waste Management of Colorado