Letter: Cut ties with Israel | AspenTimes.com

Letter: Cut ties with Israel

Not surprising that Israel was spying on the U.S. and is now trying to use this deceptiveness in yet more deception to cause problems for this country. The current fanatic-run Israeli state is no friend of the United States, and as U.S. citizens we should recognize a fair-weather, backstabbing friend when they continually reveal their disloyalty and underhanded behavior.

Time to sever ties with an unsavory, downward-spiraling country only interested in causing problems, here and globally.

Sean Elias

Glenwood Springs