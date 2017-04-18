Let’s roll with Mulcahy and Torre | AspenTimes.com

I live in Woody Creek and cannot vote in the Aspen election, I understand. I have been in transportation in the Aspen area since 1968: I drove a taxi for three years; was given PUC authority to operate Mellow Yellow Taxi, Aspen Limousine and Vans to Vail for $30,000 on a handshake to pay when able; sold that company in 1995 and returned a couple years later and advertised and gave legitimate free rides for about three years before landing in jail for disobeying Judge Gail Nichols' injunction for giving free rides.

The city of Aspen, my lawyer and the PUC agreed that I could become a nonprofit company by the name of "Free Rides for People That Need Them" since 2011. Needless to say, I am a bit upset at the current City Council — all of them — for not including me or any other transportation company in the area to do the bidding instead of the Downtowner, the free shuttle for the wealthy.

Please vote Lee Mulcahy for mayor. Please vote Torre for City Council.

No one loves Aspen any more than these two candidates for city offices. Lee and Torre will support the locals. Lee and Torre will support local small business.

Also, the $173,000-a-year city manager refused to give me a 15-minute audience to discuss transportation.

Philip Sullivan

Woody Creek