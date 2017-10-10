Let democracy be served in Basalt

I wish to make my intentions over the last two years clear. It has been for the people and for democracy to be served in Basalt. It is for the citizens to get credit for the value they already paid for with respect to the Pan and Fork.

There has been a propaganda effort running nearly full time for the past two years putting out false scary information seeking to divert the monies taxpayers already invested in the Pan and Fork to one private developer group. Many unknowing participants have been used to spread the gross costing misinformation for both the improvements needed to make a river park, and what the cost of the bond requests of last November would have been to the taxpayers. It has taken two years to bring truth to the surface.

The information now shows council can buy both the 50 percent of the parcel to be added to the existing one acre of grassed land, landscape it, and take full control of the 50 percent to become development. This would allow the town to get exactly what they want by going thru a public process. All for no additional property taxes or stressing the town budget. People stop me on the streets, almost daily, thanking me for speaking out for them which is testament to the wide base of support for the town to own and take full control.

We will now see what council members will chose to represent the public, and which the special interest development group.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt