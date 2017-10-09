Leave real estate out Columbus debate

Claire McDougall mysteriously picks on "real estate guys" in commenting on Columbus ("Columbus was no hero," letters, Oct. 4, The Aspen Times.

While holding the one in the White House in such low regard as to prevent my contempt of the occupant being politely phrased for public comment, it has no bearing on the comments about Aspen City Council and name changing of holidays. Being a "real estate guy" does not shape my politics.

Claire suggests Columbus' mission was all about "land and money." Was that not the objective of all the early explorers? And you could add the spread of religion to the Spanish motivations.

Claire might review my comments and better understand the point.

James DeFrancia

Aspen