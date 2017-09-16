Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Sept. 17, 2017)

Inspired by a 5-year-old

I thought my fiance was crazy when he suggested we hike from Crested Butte to Aspen with Lilli, my 5-year-old niece. I asked her and she said, "Of course I want to go."

We left the trail head in Crested Butte at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26 and arrived at Maroon Lake at 6 p.m. that evening. I was in pure awe of her attitude and energy. She had a couple of emotional moments the last 2 miles, until she heard a marmot and began trying to mimic the sound as if communicating. The sound kept getting louder and louder, so Lilli forgot about her tired little legs and started moving faster. We came upon a clearing and rocky area where the marmot was on a huge boulder. "Look, the little cutie was waiting for me so I wouldn't get lost," Lilli said. This whole experience is a memory I will cherish forever.

A little over a year ago when Lilli's mom died, she came to live with my fiance and I. We live in Denver and have a home in Crested Butte. Lilli was born and lived her whole life in a tiny farm town in Nebraska. She had not skied, hiked or even ridden a bike.

She was so shy a year ago and would hide behind my legs and cry a lot, as being in the city was overwhelming at first. My fiance took her skiing last winter, and Lilli took to it naturally, going from Level 1 to Level 6 in five weeks. She began to have confidence and became super outgoing.

Ski season ended and Lilli needed an outlet for her grief and energy. We started hiking and she would open up about her grief and fears. It was very therapeutic for her.

I am so proud of her and her story should be shared. There were moments on the hike when I would get stiff or tired and Lilli would say, "You got this! I am here for you!" She is the bravest and most inspiring person I know!

Theresa Lydick

Denver

Church appreciates Paradise Bakery's donations

Aspen Community Church would like to thank Paradise Bakery for their kind donations to our Sunday coffee hour last week.

Aspen Community Church

ACES thanks Aspen Skiing Co., others

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies would like to thank our partner, Aspen Skiing Co., for making last month's Stars Above Aspen event possible. This annual community astronomy night drew a diverse and eager crowd of almost 1,000 people to the top of Aspen Mountain for an evening to celebrate and learn about the universe. This type of event is such an asset to the community and would not be possible without ASC's staff support, hospitality, and professionalism that made the event run smoothly.

We also are grateful to several participating organizations for helping provide a range of activities, including keynote speaker Dr. David Brain, Taylor Quist and Jon Schiller of Fiske Planetarium, Aspen Science Center, Spellbinders, Kristy and Jeff Bibbey from the Poudre School District, Becky Anderson of the Shakti Shala, Cherilynn Morrow of AstroJazz, and Mary Anne Wallace. Special thanks goes to Travis Moore, Ricky Wojcik, Anna Kate Belinski, Ben Belinski, Grace Ferguson, Tate Randel, Tyler Greene and Taiga Moore. This exceptional group of current and former Aspen High School Astronomy Club students volunteered their time and expertise and brought unparalleled enthusiasm and excitement to the event.

Final thanks goes to our community for demonstrating your immense interest in astronomy and the sciences by turning out for this event.

We look forward to seeing you all next year!

Chris Lane, CEO

Phebe Meyers, NFS manager

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies

First responders deserve our gratitude

From the historic amount of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey and the anticipated destruction from Hurricane Irma, to multiple wildfires igniting across Oregon, Montana, California, and here in Routt County and other parts of Colorado, many regions of our nation are feeling the anxiety of either preparing for, enduring, or cleaning up in the wake of unprecedented natural disasters.

Though Routt County's plight differs from the coasts of Texas or Florida or the multiple states working to contain wildfires, there is a commonality that transcends the type of natural disaster affecting an area. Across the nation, as a collective whole, we owe everything to those on the front lines who risk their lives to protect our safety: our brave first responders.

In addition to the Routt County the Oak Creek fire crews, first responders from across Colorado and southern Wyoming have been aiding in containing both the Deep Creek and Big Red Fire — working tirelessly both day and night to protect the homes of their neighbors and strangers alike, and to limit damage to the Routt National Forest. The National Interagency Coordination Center also has aided in containment efforts.

On Sept. 11, 2001, first responders were called to help with a kind of crisis that is very different than a natural disaster. Countless lives were saved because of the courageous actions made without hesitation by our nation's firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians. While rushing to the aide of so many in a time of devastation, several hundred first responders also lost their lives on this day 16 years ago.

Every day across the U.S., first responders are answering the call to put themselves in harm's way to look out for the rest of us.

To our first responders: Thank you for all you do. Your hard work and selflessness are the saving grace for us in our time of need.

If you know a first responder, give them a hug. Thank them for putting their lives on the line to keep our communities safe.

Diane Mitsch Bush

State representative, House District 26

Thrift Shop appreciates its supporters

Dear Aspen Thrift Shop donors,

Thank you so much for respecting the closed gate behind the shop during the Labor Day weekend. If you find the gate closed, there is always a good reason. Volunteers often arrive to work and find the donation area completely buried and the back door not accessible. Sometimes there are not enough volunteers to sort and manage the mountains of donations that arrive daily. The shop can be overflowing and there is simply no room to bring in more stuff.

Our alley neighbors also will be grateful that everyone respect the common property and not leave items outside the gate.

The Thrift Shop is often on the receiving end of gratitude and accolades for our hard work and generosity. It is the amazing Aspen community of donors and shoppers who partner with us that deserve the thanks and recognition. Thank you all for your continued support!

Please refer to our website, http://www.aspen thriftshop.org, to learn how best to help continue our mission, donate. and volunteer.

We always welcome and encourage donations during business hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop