Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Oct. 15, 2017)

Ski legends among us

I wanted to congratulate three members of the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard family on their induction into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. Chris Davenport, Walt Evans and Dave Stapleton Sr. are all being recognized at the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Induction Gala this weekend in Vail.

Chris Davenport is known around the world for his backcountry skiing and ski mountaineering; he was the first to ski all 54 of Colorado's 14ers and has fueled the backcountry-skiing movement. Chris is an AVSC board member, an Audi Ajax Cup Race Chair, and an enthusiastic AVSC parent. We're grateful for his contributions in the sport of skiing all over the globe, but especially for the impact that he's had on children right here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Walt Evans had a long and successful career in competitive winter sports, including many years in Colorado working with youth — initially as Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club's first executive director and finally as Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club's director of excellence. In between, he had a long and successful career with the United States Ski Association in various leadership positions, including helping build the National Development System. An incredible number of young athletes have benefited from Walt's dedication to winter sports.

As World Cup Finals illustrated last spring, Aspen is an incredible location for high-level ski races. Dave Stapleton Sr. was influential in developing standards for risk management, course design, and racer safety in the sport of ski racing. Stapleton was also the first World Cup race official from Aspen; he helped run races here for many years in various leadership roles. Dave served on AVSC's board for more than 20 years, including three as the board president.

Please join me in congratulating Chris, Walt and Dave on this amazing accomplishment. We are grateful for all that you've done to advance winter sports by inspiring, motivating, and protecting our athletes!

Mark Godomsky

Executive director, Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club

A great race that's run its course

Oct. 7 was the 5th Annual Aspen TNT 10K. The race has been an amazing event to organize over the past five years. The community support has been incredible, and I have been so happy that we have raised over $175,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to fund research for a cure to multiple sclerosis.

So it comes with a great deal of consideration and sadness that I have decided that this year's race will be the last. It is hard to let the race go as the feedback is always so positive. Runners really seem to like the course, the community spirit is always palpable, and the post-race party has been a hit (who doesn't like beer and pizza?). As soon as it is over, I have people excitedly talking to me about ideas for next year. But the work that goes into organizing the race is substantial and it is time for me to step away.

I am so grateful that friends, family and strangers have come together to help create a fun race, to raise awareness of MS and to raise money to help get closer to ending MS. For me, organizing this race reminds me year after year what is so great about Aspen, which is the people who are willing give their time, money and effort to help their neighbors.

A sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors, donors, volunteers, runners and cheerleaders over the years who are the ones who made the Aspen TNT such a worthwhile event.

Lexi Methvin

Basalt

Thrift shop supports local nonprofits

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of October we are pleased to announce the following recipients: Alpine Legal Services, Artbase, Aspen High School Music Program, Aspen Junior Golf, Aspen Junior Hockey, Aspen Strong, Community Health Services, Cottage Preschool, Pauline Schneegas Wildlife Foundation, Thunder River Theater and Valley Settlement Project.

The ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop

Much appreciation for football support

Thank you to Mr. Keith Bulicz and the Aspen Recreation Department for helping us with the great football fields that we get to play on! Thank you also to Blair Elliot and the Parks Department for supporting the Aspen football team. I am having so much fun playing football, and I am happy I signed up. Thank you!

I also appreciate the Aspen Elks Lodge for sponsoring my football team. I am loving football! It means a lot to me because I am the only girl on the team, and I am learning so much. Thank you!

Morgan Kail

Fifth grade, Aspen Middle School