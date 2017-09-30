Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Oct. 1, 2017)
September 30, 2017
Wonderful senior moments
On Sept. 23, seniors enjoyed a fine trip up Castle Creek Valley with the Aspen Rotary Club. We saw the fall colors and a dusting of snow on the peaks, and visited the Toklat Gallery with its memories of the Mace family. We then were treated to a tasty lunch at the Mountain Chalet. Thank you Rotarians and the Melvilles. How good it is to grow older here with good times and good friends!
Helen Palmer
Aspen
Gridiron gratitude
Thank you Aspen Elks Lodge for sponsoring and helping our football team. This is my first year playing and I really like it. Thank you Blair Elliot and Keith Bulicz for keeping the football field clean and nice to play on. Thank you to the coaches (Martha Richards, Karson Pike and his staff) for teaching me how to play football. I can't wait for more games!
Tru Solberg
Third grade, Aspen
