Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 25, 2017) | AspenTimes.com

Affordable and welcoming

In the North of Nell building, across from Victoria's Coffee Shop, I was pleased to find The Penguin clothing store, affordable and very nice clothing at a fraction of the cost of some of the expensive stores in Aspen, which I cannot afford. The lady that waited on me was nice and very helpful.

Anthony Carlson

Colorado Springs and Aspen

The warmth of the Mulcahy family

We, the Kapkesembe Community Council, would like to thank the Aspen Jewish Community Center, the Orchard Church in Carbondale, Aspen Community Church, St. Marys of Aspen and Grace Covenant Church of Texas, for the laptops donated to our community.

We are so grateful for the selflessness of Edward Lee "Bud" Mulcahy's family. Their visit and water wells that were completed in our community have left permanent marks in our hearts. The children of Kenya are carrying this impact to the next generation.

Kibet Makerer Rotich

Kapkesembe, Kenya

City has Aspen flourishing

Dear City Manager Steve Barwick,

May I commend the city workers who design, manage and plant all the beautiful hanging baskets and flower beds along the streams on the malls. They have done a spectacular job this year — much appreciated by our tourists and residents alike.

Cita Stelzer

Aspen

Purchases from Thrift Shop benefit nonprofits

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to other nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to all the community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of June we are pleased to announce the following recipients: AES Newberry Book Club, Carbondale Community School, Carbondale Council: Arts and Humanities, Response, Aspen Poets' Society, Ink, Aspen Science Center, SUMMIT 54

Respectfully submitted,

The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop