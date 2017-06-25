Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 25, 2017) | AspenTimes.com

Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 25, 2017)
June 25, 2017
Affordable and welcoming
In the North of Nell building, across from Victoria's Coffee Shop, I was pleased to find The Penguin clothing store, affordable and very nice clothing at a fraction of the cost of some of the expensive stores in Aspen, which I cannot afford. The lady that waited on me was nice and very helpful.
Anthony Carlson
Colorado Springs and Aspen
The warmth of the Mulcahy family
We, the Kapkesembe Community Council, would like to thank the Aspen Jewish Community Center, the Orchard Church in Carbondale, Aspen Community Church, St. Marys of Aspen and Grace Covenant Church of Texas, for the laptops donated to our community.
We are so grateful for the selflessness of Edward Lee "Bud" Mulcahy's family. Their visit and water wells that were completed in our community have left permanent marks in our hearts. The children of Kenya are carrying this impact to the next generation.
Kibet Makerer Rotich
Kapkesembe, Kenya
City has Aspen flourishing
Dear City Manager Steve Barwick,
May I commend the city workers who design, manage and plant all the beautiful hanging baskets and flower beds along the streams on the malls. They have done a spectacular job this year — much appreciated by our tourists and residents alike.
Cita Stelzer
Aspen
Purchases from Thrift Shop benefit nonprofits
Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to other nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to all the community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of June we are pleased to announce the following recipients: AES Newberry Book Club, Carbondale Community School, Carbondale Council: Arts and Humanities, Response, Aspen Poets' Society, Ink, Aspen Science Center, SUMMIT 54
Respectfully submitted,
The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop