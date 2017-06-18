Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 18, 2017) | AspenTimes.com

Revved up over Basalt event

A tremendous thank-you for another successful year as we recently completed the sixth Annual Motors on Midland in downtown Basalt. There's only one reason for a successful event: the dedication and extraordinary hard work of our entire team.

Many thanks to the town of Basalt for underwriting the event, the Basalt Police Department and the Basalt Fire Department for your continued assistance, and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce for spreading the word. In addition, we greatly appreciate the generous support of our sponsors: Colorado Site Services, Zapazoo Inkworks and Brick Pony. A big thank-you goes out to our vendors as well, including Free Range Kitchen, Basalt Community United Methodist Church with some memorable pies, and Miles Craft with his Hot Wheels Station. Lastly, we could not have coordinated this event without the help of our volunteers, the local Boy Scouts and Snowmass Creek Outfitters.

The car show had 45 distinct and unique entries, with winner Don Paullin of Basalt taking home top honors with a 1964 Chevrolet Impala. Hats off to all of you who entered the show. We are so glad you spent the evening with us.

Thank you to our patrons for spending time with us at the event. Proceeds from the Beer Garden benefit The Art Base, a treasured gathering place for creativity, community, and art right here in our historic downtown Basalt.

Overall, an immense thank-you to all of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, entrants, visitors and locals for creating a supportive atmosphere that represents a sense of pride in our town. Because of you, Basalt is a great place to live, work and visit. See you next year!

In appreciation …

Amy Groom

Basalt

A big boost for Basalt

Thank you to Jackie, Bernie, Mark and Gary for supporting the lease for the Arts Campus at Willits at the Basalt Town Council meeting Tuesday night. This amazing facility will be a huge asset to the entire community of Basalt and for the many excited members of this community that will benefit from all its programs I thank you!

Carol Hawk

Basalt