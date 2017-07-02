Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (July 2, 2017) | AspenTimes.com

Sponsors make YouthEntity fundraiser a success

Thank you to our generous supporters for contributing to the success of our ninth annual YouthEntity Pig Roast Benefit on June 24, underwritten by Allen and Sandra Henry and Woodbridge Realty International.

The funds we raised help us reach over 2,500 youth annually with our job-ready, career-ready, life-ready programs that empower youth for future success. To help youth become career ready, we provide a variety of career development and entrepreneurial programs. We also have a large focus on personal financial literacy so that positive money choices can be made at home, regardless of career choice.

Our staff and board sincerely appreciate the contributions of our 2017 business sponsors: Alpine Bank, Nancy and Richard Rogers/Mary Kay, Glenwood Springs Subaru, Wealth by Design, Dalby Wendland & Co., Aspen Club, Luminosity Counseling, Ann Korologos Gallery, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty, Allegria Restaurant and Steak n Shake.

We also would like to thank our generous auction and table donors, patrons and volunteers. Together, we are helping youth to build intrinsic motivation and gain real-world exposure to careers so that they may chase after their dreams with determination.

To learn more visit YouthEntity.org

Lirsten Petre McDaniel

Executive director, YouthEntity

Science Center thanks Thrift Shop

Aspen Science Center would like to acknowledge the Thrift Shop of Aspen for the incredible work they do in providing financial support for nonprofits throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. At the heart of this wonderful organization is the dedicated, all-volunteer staff that manages and runs the Thrift Shop so that they are able to grant over 80 percent of their proceeds to nonprofit organizations.

Recently, Aspen Science Center received a grant from the Thrift Shop of Aspen and we would like to express our gratitude for this support. We are currently in the process of testing and launching a unique preschool science education program and this grant will provide crucial support for this important initiative. For many years the Thrift Shop of Aspen has generously supported Aspen Science Center in the form of financial grants and donated telescopes. Their continued support of our programs is deeply appreciated.

Please support the Thrift Shop of Aspen by donating your gently used goods and by shopping at their store.

Keith Berglund

Operations manager, Aspen Science Center

Exciting times for the Buddy Program

On June 22 more than 120 Little Buddies, Big Buddies and some of their family members attended the Buddy Program's Annual Picnic at Arbaney Park in Basalt to celebrate summer and their special relationships. In addition to sharing a delicious dinner including many homemade delicacies brought by our Little Buddies' families, participants enjoyed a great magic show by Ryan Eason as well as lots of fun lawn games. Our Buddy and Family Picnic has become one of our favorite events of the year and it is such a testament to the profound impact that mentors have on the lives of youth. Our four mentoring programs and the critical services that we provide to our local youth are made possible by the amazing support of our community. If you haven't already done so, be sure to register for the Boogie's Buddy 5-Mile Race on July 4 and join us at the Bash for the Buddies on July 6. More information on the race, bash and becoming a Big Buddy available at http://www.buddyprogram.org or call us at 970-920-2130.

Soledad Lowe

Community Program director, Buddy Program

AVH steps up for Meatless Monday

I would like to thank Aspen Valley Hospital for hosting a Meatless Monday event June 16. "Kids Love Veggies" focused on getting kids, big and little, excited about eating whole fruits and vegetables. Kids made their own veggie wraps that were accompanied by portobello fries and sweet potato fries, followed by a delicious hot fudge sundae made with whole fruits, cocoa powder, and contained no added sugar. The menu was created and prepared by Kristy Bates, registered dietitian and food services director, and Sandy Holmes, a registered dietitian. I think I speak for all of the attendees when saying how much we appreciate how much AVH supports and promotes wellness and good health in our community, especially for our kids! Thank you so much.

Meatless Monday is a nonprofit public health initiative in association with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Launched in 2003, the goal of Meatless Monday is to cut saturated fat intake, which in turn reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Going meatless one day a week also decreases our carbon footprint and saves precious resources.

Once again, thank you Aspen Valley Hospital for your support.

Dawn Shepard

Aspen Meatless Monday

Happy Fourth, Aspen

Wow! Another Independence Day arrives soon!

No Fourth of July parade appearance by me this year. I am doing the Mile High City holiday scene for a change of pace.

So let me wish you all a very red, white and blue happy Independence Day!

Best wishes …

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank, California