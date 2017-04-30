Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (April 30, 2017) | AspenTimes.com

Overflowing with gratitude

Years ago I read somewhere that for every writer of a letter to an editor, there are nine other people who have similar thoughts but don't write letters.

I don't know if the ratio still holds true, but I now want to send a hearty thank-you on my behalf and on behalf of however many others there might be who are also feeling grateful.

First, a huge thank-you to the Elks of Lodge 224 for the lunch they gave seniors April 15. It was a welcome relief from the feeling of doom and gloom that Tax Day usually produces. (This year, of course, Tax Day was April 18.)

Second, another thank-you to the people of Lift-Up, who provide much needed food resources for citizens with low incomes. (Lift-Up is located near the post office; it's open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You only need to bring an ID that shows you are a Pitkin County resident.)

Third, an overall huge thank-you to all the organizations and groups (and the people who staff them and volunteer in them) which make our community the blessed place that it is.

And by "community," I mean not just Aspen and Pitkin County, but also Colorado and these great United States of America. ("Great" as in "Is this a great country or what!")

We of the United States might seem to be not so united at this time, but as someone I deeply respect once told me, "It only seems so." We can heal the divisiveness that seems to permeate our country, our state, our county, our city … by remembering that the right attitude (could it be gratitude?) can change things for the better, in a heartbeat.

No matter who you vote for, I and nine others hope that you will vote, and will remember to thank (even if silently in your heart) all the City Council members, all county commissioners, all state representatives and all Congress members — all those who work on behalf of all of us.

Even though it might seem so, not one of us is ever alone.

Linelle

Aspen

Conservancy grateful for Thrift Shop grant

Roaring Fork Conservancy would like to publicly thank the Thrift Shop of Aspen for awarding a grant to support our education programs. This continued support of the conservancy's Watershed Education programming has impacted students from Aspen to Glenwood Springs since 2008. Thank you for believing in our mission and partnering with us to inspire people to explore, value and protect the Roaring Fork Watershed.

Rick Lofaro

Executive director, Roaring Fork Conservancy

A sweet spring deal

Kudos to Ace Hardware for their 99-cent soil sale. It's a big help so we can watch our garden grow!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen