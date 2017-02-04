Kudos and Kindness | AspenTimes.com

Grateful Deli helps the homeless

This letter is long overdue, but it is probably never too late to express gratitude. One of the things I love about this community is how when someone sees a way to support others there is a collective force that is created to offer that support. That is what happened right before Christmas, when my son had an idea of how to support local homelessness. We often would buy food for Lift-Up at this time of year, but he wanted to feel the direct impact of his efforts so he wanted to buy sandwich gift certificates for everyone at the Aspen Day Shelter.

When I learned that there were 30 people who could benefit from this thinking (plus the five people who dare for them), we appealed for help on Facebook, and immediately many generous people responded and helped make Nathan’s vision come alive. Most importantly, Glenn and his staff at Grateful Deli offered to help by knocking a few dollars off the cost of each lunch meal so that recipients could have a sandwich and a drink.

Thank you so much for the outpouring of support, especially to the Grateful Deli, during this difficult time of year for people who have no place to call home.

Georgina Levey

Aspen

Iron Fly Competition reels in good times

The Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and Roaring Fork Conservancy would like to extend a most sincere thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, competitors and spectators that made the second Annual Iron Fly Competition such a successful and fun event!

New this year was a youth division with 10 competitors, ages 8 to 14, who represented the next generation of Roaring Fork Valley anglers. Several anonymous donors ensured each one went home with an Orvis Encounter fly rod and reel combo. In addition, 16 adult competitors from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and a few from way beyond turned up to go hook to hook with each other and test their skills.

Iron Fly is an event that combines fly-tying with a little friendly competition and a whole lot of fun! Competitors were provided unconventional materials that had to be used in each fly. The top three winners in each division were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals along with a lot of fishing gear and bragging rights for the next year!

Winners of the youth division were:

Gold: Charlie Kaplinski (8)

Silver: Kosma Scholze (14)

Bronze: Xavier Stapleton (14)

Winners of the adult division were:

Gold: Matt Thomas

Silver: Christian Hill

Bronze: Andrew Soliday

Thank you to our generous sponsors who made this all possible. Proceeds will support youth fishing camps and clinics throughout the Roaring Fork Valley as well as handicap fishing access on the Fryingpan River.

Sponsors include Alpine Angling, Buff, Chums, Crystal Fly Shop, Frying Pan Anglers, Gun Powder Custom Tackle, Loon Products, John Newbury, J.P. Newbury Angling Arts, Orvis, Oskar Blues Brewery, Riverside Grill, Roaring Fork Anglers, Roaring Fork Nets, Sawyer Oars, Scientific Anglers, Tacky Fly Fishing, Taylor Creek Fly Shops, Umpqua Feather Merchants, Eric Way and several anonymous donors.

We look forward to seeing everyone at our third annual Iron Fly Competition in 2018!

Rick Lofaro

Executive director, Roaring Fork Conservancy

Tom Skutley

President, Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club

Hutch Hutchinson

Southwest regional business manager, The Orvis Co.

Life is good in Snowmass

My wife and I, part-time residents of Snowmass Village, recently attended the Thunder River Theatre Co.’s production of “The Last Romance,” performed in the Snowmass Chapel.

We rated it absolutely superb, so totally professional yet great fun. The performers obviously enjoyed what they did, and the audience seemed totally captivated.

The only negative was the audience number. To have such a show in our village was indeed a privilege and deserved a full house instead of a half-full one. May I per medium of this letter implore our community to better support endeavors like this. When “Broadway” comes to our small community it certainly is worthwhile braving the cold and attending. Hopefully those responsible for the production and bringing it to Snowmass will not be disheartened and come again.

Top marks to the Snowmass Chapel and its wonderful staff for making the performance of a show like this possible in our village.

There is much more I would say in encouragement to, and appreciation of, those who serve our community in their daily work, since this winter an injury has prevented me from skiing and daily “short course” hikes have been on the rehab agenda.

Top marks to those who maintain the walking/cross country skiing track across the Snowmass Gold Course (Labrador Lane), and the many lovely friendly residents we meet as they exercise and/or walk their dogs, play with their kids, etc. Then there are the shuttle bus and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus drivers — always courteous, friendly and competent. They have my complete admiration the way they manage to keep to schedules in the less than motorist friendly weather experienced of late. Then there are many other trails kept walkable in winter by our municipal authorities, e.g. the Rio Grande Trail, and trails in Basalt, Carbondale and El Jebel, only a short bus ride away. Wow, lucky us!

I could go on and on raving about how privileged my wife and I feel to be part of the Roaring Fork Valley community and how much we appreciate those who serve it, but will close now and hope that our demeanor as we go about our daily affairs displays how we feel. This community and this nation are like all others — a “work in process” — but yet manages to be “work in progress,” moving forward not backward. So to all concerned, “keep it up.”

Ian Sanderson

Snowmass Village

Ruffing it at Aspen’s parks

My name is Blue and I am a standard poodle. I am writing to compliment the Aspen city department that compacted the snow in Wagner Park. My friends and I are deeply appreciative because you have made the ideal surface for us to run and play. As an added benefit, our owners can easily spot our poop when we have to relieve ourselves in the park, and since the snow has been compacted, I have not been aware of a single instance of poop being left in the park due to owners being unable to see or find the poop. (Believe me, with my super-sensitive nose, I would know.)

I suspect you might not have compacted the snow for our benefit, and I have heard some owners speculate that you did it to protect the grass underneath. For whatever reason, please consider doing the same with the deep snow in Rio Grande Park. I have web feet as do many of my friends and when we play in the deep powder, we frequently get ice balls between our toes. This is not only uncomfortable, it can lead to permanent damage to our feet. And, as in Wagner Park, having the snow compacted would enable our owners to do a better job of finding and removing our poop.

Just an aside: None of us like to poop in public and find it terribly humiliating if our owners can’t or won’t remove it quickly, so this compacting of the snow is beneficial for Man and Man’s Best Friend alike.

Also, just letting you know, all the local news I get comes from fire hydrants, light poles and parking meters, but if I could, I would be loyal reader of your fine newspaper.

Blue Pfeifer, through Gene and Linda Pfeifer

Little Rock, Arkansas