I will defend my property

The following letter was sent to Mike Kosdrosky, executive director of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.

I found your statements to local media hilarious on many levels.

1. Artists can't be full-time employees? Especially when they bring their art records in for their Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority appointment after they've returned from a Kenyan mission trip to be met by the deputy director refusing to look at the records declaring that instead, the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Association was suing — using citizens' hard earned money? Wasteful?

2. Do you remember sitting next to me at Rotary at the Aspen Institute breakfast when I came to speak about Kenya before I departed and you told me you didn't know anything about my case? Context: http://www.aspentimes.com/news/aspen-city-manager-bans-mulcahy-from-housing-offices/

3. FYI: I'll be doing a reception for local artist Sue Tatem's landscapes and others on Dec. 20, and an art opening for my new "Come & Take It/Don't Tread on Me" paintings Jan. 1. Mama Sandy will be there. Both you and Lester Crown, as well as his buddy the mayor, are welcome.

4. Since the court ruled Apen Skiing Co.'s ban on free speech unconstitutional (www.aspentimes.com/news/former-ski-instructor-mulcahy-hires-lawyer-in-old-case-against-skico) and in the long-standing historical tradition of the Aspen Daily News' Lo Semple and Aspen Times' Roger Marolt competition, I'm challenging you to a Christmas ski-off in front of the town on Ajax; but if I win, I'm allowed to show Aspen's communist housing authority compliance as an artist.

5. Do you really want Bundy Ranch at Burlingame Ranch? A man's home is his castle and we will defend ours. My 82-year-old mom, born not far from the Alamo, ain't afraid of no SWAT team. Calling Montana, Idaho, Texas and all those who believe in liberty. In Texas, it's part of our backbone, but they also taught me this at the Sorbonne in France: Live free or die.

Lee Mulcahy

Aspen