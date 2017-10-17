Holding Basalt hostage

Chris Touchette, in a letter to the editor, suggests zoning the Pan and Fork to solve the impasse on the Pan and Fork ("Zone the Pan and Fork," The Aspen Times, Oct. 17).

Chris did not mention that his firm CCY Architects represents the one developer who has held an option via a trojan horse "nonprofit" on the parcel. Lowe Enterprises and Chris's firm likely would be the beneficiary all of the taxpayer money invested to the exclusion of all others and likely would continue to hold Basalt hostage and dictate the price and terms of the approvals because if the town does not agree with them, nothing is done as has been the case for the last 2 1/2 years.

Zoning without owning would be another setup for failure. They are counting on the town losing patience and caving into their greedy privatization plans.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt