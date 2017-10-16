Help Kenya by honoring one of our own
October 16, 2017
To honor the life of Bud Mulcahy of Basalt and Texas, we are taking donated used laptops to Kenya in 2018 from the communities of the Roaring Fork and Texas to schools in the Rift Valley, one of which was named after our amazing papa.
Donated laptops can be dropped off at the offices of First United Methodist of Glenwood, Aspen Jewish Community Center, St. Stephen's in Glenwood, St. Vincent's in Basalt, St. Mary's in Aspen, the Orchard in Carbondale, Aspen Community Church, or Christ Episcopal on Fifth near the music tent or alternatively, we can pick them up by calling 970-429-8797.
Lee and Sandy Mulcahy
Aspen
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Glenn K. Beaton: Will football follow the circus into oblivion?
- Three generations of Aspen-Snowmass’ Stapleton family
- Girl who fell from Hotel Colorado fights for life, regained consciousness but in ‘extremely critical’ condition, mom says
- $29.9 million ranch near Aspen is “right out of a novel”
- Rescued Silverthorne hiker recounts how he survived 80 hours lost in Colorado 14er backcountry