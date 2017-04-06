Hauenstein a man of Aspen values | AspenTimes.com

Hauenstein a man of Aspen values
April 6, 2017
Ward Hauenstein brings integrity and thoughtfulness to everything he does. He is a rare listener in an often polarized civic sphere, yet holds fast to long-cherished Aspen values.
Ward brought common sense leadership to stem the ill-conceived Castle hydro project and incessant, ad hoc zoning variances. He is prioritizing the tough (some would say Third Rail) employee-housing situation and will bring the same inclusiveness and creativity to that clutch issue.
I'm grateful for his willingness to serve and proud to support him for Aspen City Council.
Laurel Catto
Basalt
