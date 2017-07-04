Happy Fourth, now put the Aspen city offices to a vote | AspenTimes.com

The following letter was originally sent to members of Aspen City Council.

Happy Fourth of July as we celebrate one of the greatest things about America — the right to vote. Instead of bombs dropping in our country, we celebrate our freedom with fireworks.

Our freedom is so important that the First Amendment in the United States Constitution gives citizens the right to collect signatures on a petition to be given to the elected officials for a redress of grievances.

I believed all of you when you took your oath of office and swore you would uphold the Constitution of the United States, Colorado, the city charter and municipal codes.

That is why it surprises me — when the recent referendum petition submitted to the city with over 750 signatures asking to put the new 47-foot-tall Galena Plaza city office building to a vote — that the petition has been virtually tossed into a wastebasket without any discussion by you.

If you think Aspen voters would vote "no" on the location — why would you want to go against the values of Aspen's voters?

If voters want the new Galena Plaza location, so be it. If they don't, there are other spots for the new city offices. The right to vote is our constitutional right.

I hope you will allow the voters of Aspen to vote on such an important question and put the question on the ballot. After all, it is Aspen residents' money, their land and their future taxes to pay for it all.

Happy Fourth. Hope to see you at the parade at 11 a.m.

Toni Kronberg

Aspen