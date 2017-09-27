 Happy Faux Indigenous Peoples Day | AspenTimes.com

Happy Faux Indigenous Peoples Day

Happy Faux Indigenous Peoples Day

I am told that the city of Aspen will present its tomahawk to the city to Elizabeth Warren when she opens the celebration of Aspen's first ever Faux Indigenous Peoples Day (normal people call it Columbus Day). This will be fitting, as a fake holiday deserves a fake Native American to officiate. Maurice Emmer

Aspen

Go back to article