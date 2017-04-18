Groundhog Day with Torre | AspenTimes.com

Last Thursday during Squirm Night, when asked to explain his numerous "yes" votes for commercial buildings in the central core, Torre's dismissive response was that they "were in a very different time." That is like saying, "Well, I didn't kill anyone recently."

Those buildings will be standing for a long time, so Torre should not be allowed to disavow this history with a back-of-the-hand comment. The least he can do, having admitted to the accuracy of his voting record, is try to explain his obvious pro-development flip-flop. Torre's acolytes only amplify his inconsistency by using falsehoods to wrongly point fingers at others in the race.

While generally in hibernation, Torre reappears at election time (and he needs a job). He is Aspen's equivalent to Punxsutawney Phil, with an important difference. At least we know what the groundhog stands for.

Neil B. Siegel

Aspen