Great info, few solutions | AspenTimes.com

Just a quick shout-out to William Scanlon for his excellent series on health care here in the valley and surrounding rural communities last week. Scary as lots of great information but not many solutions in sight.

This is obviously one of the most challenging aspects of living and working in paradise. Higher premiums used to be manageable and in line with higher prices at the pump and the grocery store but now are clearly out of control and debilitating for many. Its hurts us all when healthy people opt out of the pool but I certainly understand and respect why some do it. Expertly reported and presented by the Times but not surprisingly, left me with a knot in my stomach.

Scott Bayens

Carbondale