Gorsuch Haus is the way to maintain Aspen | AspenTimes.com

I am writing to the people of Aspen and our City Council to ask you all to recognize that the Gorsuch plan is a necessary addition to our community and to our heritage as a town. And who better to make an addition to a ski town than people like Jeff Gorsuch and his partner Bryan Peterson, who both grew up in ski communities? They understand our culture and our customs and both have raised their families here and built businesses. They have a stake in our community.

For years we have all seen the empty lots on the hill leading up to the base of Lift 1A. We all know that something has to happen at the base of Lift 1A, and a hotel is the best and most public option. We need a new lift. We need more hot beds in this town. Gorsuch Haus will add both. It’s important to note that the development that’s been approved below, Lift One Lodge, is slated to become a private condominium club. It will be no more public than the Dancing Bear or the Gant. Gorsuch Haus will be a real hotel like the Limelight and Sky, and bring liveliness and vibrancy to the base of Aspen Mountain where it makes complete sense.

We all survive on the success of this town. The Gorsuch plan is tasteful and complementary to Aspen’s original base area, which once was home to the longest lift in the world and many lodges and some great dining. Gorsuch Haus will bring lodging and a restaurant back to that side of the mountain, and the new lift and base area that comes with it will only make the experience of skiing Aspen Mountain more pleasurable.

My family moved to Aspen before the pedestrian malls were in place and when some streets were still dirt in the days of Tom’s Market, the Wienerstube restaurant, Pinocchio’s Pizzeria and Crossroads Drug. Some of the new buildings that have gone up in recent years in this town have been awful, and their empty spaces makes me wonder if the builders care one iota about Aspen. But I also recognize that change is inevitable, especially in the long-neglected area around Lift 1A. I don’t want someone coming in from the outside to make a quick buck by developing condos or monster homes that have the lights turned off 48 weeks every year.

I want someone who has grown up in this environment. Someone who has their children in school here and is entrenched in our business community. Someone who wants our community and resort to thrive. I support Jeff Gorsuch and Bryan Peterson and their vision to make Aspen a better and more inclusive community.

Megan Harvey Bourke

Aspen