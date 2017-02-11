Gorsuch Haus proposal filled with positives | AspenTimes.com

I’m a bit amazed by objections concerning the Gorsuch Haus. They baffle me. This is the perfect project for taking what is now a dump and turning it into a real jewel on the western slopes of Aspen Mountain.

Aspen Mountain is really out of balance with its own shape and history because it has such a nice entry portal on the eastern side and a really horrible entrance to the west (where the whole thing started!). Unless there is a development on the west, that place will fall further into disrepair. Or, just as bad, become a tasteless and empty development.

Certainly the project needs to be done carefully. Therefore, it’s gratifying that these guys have their own interests carefully woven into the interests and needs of the resort. It fits Aspen — its present-day culture, its heritage as a top ski area and its commitment to big ski races. And it is a nice combination between hotel and public fun place. It reminds me of the Limelight and the Little Nell: Cozy and inviting.

This project is probably the only viable possibility that will keep World Cup Skiing in Aspen. Certainly it is the least impactful. In fact, it will be a really positive impact on an area that really needs it.

And finally, it’s being presented by locals — Jeff Gorsuch and Bryan Peterson — folks we can trust and who understand the need to develop carefully, and who have been really responsive to suggestions about impacts on the terrain, access (both from uphill and downhill), size, location, housing mitigation, etc. This really is a project for all of us, and a great way to evolve the face of the western portion of the mountain. Oh yeah, I forgot — something about a new high-speed quad. I mean, what a great project!

Please make it happen.

Weems Westfeldt

Aspen