Gorsuch Haus hides the slopes | AspenTimes.com

I remember the exact moment I fell in love with Aspen and its mountains. My family had just arrived in our station wagon from the Widwest. Hungry, we ventured into the Skiers Chalet (then Skiers Cafe) and through the windows the open slope rose higher than any hill I had ever seen. I was mesmerized and terrified! I knew one day the mountains would be my home.

I urge the Aspen City Council to reject the Gorsuch Haus proposal and take seriously the diligent work of the Planning and Zoning members, the city engineer and the deputy planning director, who unanimously rejected the Gorsuch Haus plan because of its mass and scale. At over 47 feet high, the proposed Gorsuch Haus is out of scale with the neighborhood and its mass at nearly 70,000 square feet is more than twice the size of the Aspen Art Museum. As proposed, it will sit in the middle of a ski run, squeezing it and greatly obstructing the view of the open slope that has welcomed generations of townspeople and visitors alike.

My hope is that the Aspen City Council will consider very carefully the future of the historic west portal to Aspen Mountain.

Shelley Emerick

Boulder