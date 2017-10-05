GOP the party of firearms

In February, Trump signed a Repugnican-only bill. The bill overturned Obama's bill to allow the Social Security and Human Health Service Agencies to send records concerning the mental stability of firearms consumers to the FBI. Those records would have been put into the fast-response background check for anyone who is legally purchasing a weapon.

This latest, crazy, 64-year-old white guy had 10 rifles in his room, on the 35th floor, overlooking the music venue. I'm guessing he preferred rhythm and blues to country. The next guy will have silencers on his automatic rifles if the Repubs get their way this week.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale