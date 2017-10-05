GOP the party of firearms
October 5, 2017
In February, Trump signed a Repugnican-only bill. The bill overturned Obama's bill to allow the Social Security and Human Health Service Agencies to send records concerning the mental stability of firearms consumers to the FBI. Those records would have been put into the fast-response background check for anyone who is legally purchasing a weapon.
This latest, crazy, 64-year-old white guy had 10 rifles in his room, on the 35th floor, overlooking the music venue. I'm guessing he preferred rhythm and blues to country. The next guy will have silencers on his automatic rifles if the Repubs get their way this week.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Cops: Aspen office manager steals $660k from sister
- California man dies hiking near Maroon Bells on Crater Lake trail
- Justice Snow’s asks city of Aspen for leniency on lease, wants to close for 2 months
- 70-mile wave of butterflies lights up Denver weather radar
- Aspen’s lift tickets to feature Solo cup art by Paula Crown