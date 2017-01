GOP is off the rails | AspenTimes.com

What in the hell has happened to the party of Lincoln? The party of Teddy Roosevelt? The party of Jesus Christ? In the Republicans’ minds, anyhow.

The Republicans are taking over and going power hungry and doing really stupid things on a daily basis. Following Trump blindly. I honestly think at some point soon there is going to be a nationwide strike or shutdown the likes of have never been seen here. The first week of this new presidency has been a total power grab. Where are the true constitutionalists right now?

I think good old Abe, Teddy and Jesus would be sick and really embarrassed at this party’s actions.

Miles Knudson

Santa Fe, New Mexico and Aspen Village