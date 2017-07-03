Good governance alive and well in Carbondale | AspenTimes.com

Former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett was wrong when he said at the Ideas Fest there's a widespread "loss of faith in government" in the U.S.

Folks in Carbondale have plenty of faith in their elected Board of Trustees (a.k.a. "local government").

Why?

Because Carbondale elections, and other small-town elections across the U.S., are nonpartisan. The Carbondale Board of Trustees discusses issues and acts upon them without regard to party politics. This approach works really well for Carbondale residents.

Maybe U.S. senators and congress people should visit Carbondale to see for themselves how good governance works.

Lynn Burton

Carbondale