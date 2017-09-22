God's wrath of hurricane season is upon us

Let me congratulate John Hoffman on his published letter "Signs from above?" (Aspen Times, Sept. 19).

Hoffman's on a higher plane of understanding in reading and correlating the signs of Mother Nature or the acts of God tearing up our country.

There are more people seeing that I am correctly interpreting the hurricane carnage in the good old USA with more coming on the way.

It is beyond coincidence that every time President Donald Trump gets up on his high horse of racist jingoism against Kim Jong-Un and North Korea, something very bad happens to the United States of America, especially by acts of God, which brings great devastation and misery upon the American people and our land.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation will not go against or subvert North Korea for the sake of perverted U.S. foreign policy.

Do remember that the People's Liberation Army of the PRC owns and controls most of Long Beach Harbor in Los Angeles County!

The hurricane season is only beginning against racist American jingoism.

The U.S. economy is in bad shape and cannot take much more of angry winds and rains. Isn't that right, Federal Reserve System and Goldman Sachs?

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank, California