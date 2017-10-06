I saw the bumper sticker "God, Guns, and Guts" recently.

My reaction:

God — An atheist myself, I admire people of faith very much. But I can't be that. I need proof. Who I don't admire are the people who say, "I'm right and you're wrong so you're going to hell." I think they've forgotten who passes judgment.

Guns – Everybody packs a gun and television and the movies show them how to use it. I'm amazed there isn't a mass shooting every day. Every time there is one, a friend of mine says, "Thank you, NRA." Where does it end? When the last two surviving souls are pointing guns at each other, will one of them put down their weapon and say, "Enough."

Guts — Let me tell you what is my idea of guts. In 1964, three voters' rights activists were gunned down by the KKK in Mississippi. You'd think northern civil rights workers wouldn't want to go anywhere near the South. There were lines in front of the Congress of Racial Equality recruiting stations full of eager young people volunteering to go.

I was in college when Kent State happened. You'd think the student body would be hiding out in their rooms. They poured out of the dorms and confronted the campus police. "Shoot me. Shoot me," they shouted.

I felt the wrath of the nightsticks and teargas of Mayor Daley's storm troopers in 1968. I saw acts of police brutality that would curl your hair. I saw a cop dragging away a protester by his feet while his head bounced along the pavement. Another cop was doing a rata-tat-tat on the protesters head with his nightstick. When he got a chance, the protester jumped up and spit in the cop's face.

How much guts does it take to shoot unarmed and innocent people.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale