Getting woke to Mike Kaplan
September 11, 2017
So let me get this straight — Aspen Skiing Co. CEO Mike Kaplan is actually engaging in free political speech and employing corporate wealth as a form of speech on behalf of "Dreamers," all thanks to a decision by a fascist Supreme Court called "Citizens United," that ranks right up there with Dred Scott?
Like, just … wow.
Someone notify Antifa. Tell them to forget about shutting down Ann Coulter and dangerous Milo Yiannopoulos at Berkeley, and "normal" college professors and presidents at Middlebury and Evergreen State — tell them the real fascist dwells in Aspen. As he himself likes to remind us, he's still here. It's time now for some truly intelligent political speech:
Hey, hey, ho, ho,
Plutocrat Kaplan has to go!
Yo, bro! Wassup?
Skico's Kaplan mus' shut up!
No ICE, no Trump, no stinkin' Constitution!
But corporatist fat-cat Kaplan is a non-solution!
I mean, it's time to get woke, Pitco Dems. Time to punk your ride. You feel me?
Chad Klinger
Basalt