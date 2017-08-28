Get over your marijuana dilemma, Snowmass

The Snowmass Village Town Council's dilemma over allowing the sale of marijuana in the town is disingenuous at best and hypocritical at worst. The world didn't end anywhere marijuana is being dispensed in Colorado, and there is ample evidence that it has reduced marijuana use.

Allowing the issue to be rehashed when it has already been approved by the majority flies in the face of democracy. Acting as if the vote never happened won't change the fact that it did.

This issue was settled in 2012. According to the Pitkin County elections website, the vote count in Snowmass Village on Amendment 64 was 989 for legalization and 385 against. To allow the minority a voice on this matter again, especially if it organizes and becomes vociferous in council chambers, is against all that our elected officials are sworn to uphold. It has been decided.

Allow the pot shops and move on.

Johnny Boyd

