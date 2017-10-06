 Free speech for all | AspenTimes.com

Free speech for all

Standing with your hand over your heart when our anthem is played is respect for our military, alive and dead. After that three minutes, kneel for whatever reason. It is a form of free speech. Then play ball!

Trump calling "SOB" is so classic Trump stupidity.

I think our National Anthem should be "America the Beautiful." The present one is too war-like. Let's kneel for a change.

Dr. Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village

