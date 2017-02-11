Feeling energized | AspenTimes.com

I’m delighted to read public power companies are finally realizing if they don’t get with the program, private homes and businesses with solar panels will put them out of business. The power companies are switching to renewable power sources and, guess what, they’re cheaper. Solar power is much cheaper than coal or nuclear and comparable to natural gas.

I have always said, “Money talks and the future of life on this planet walks,” but since renewable sources are cheaper, everybody wins!

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale