Explain decency, President Trump
August 24, 2017
It seems the president and a number of his supporters need to be educated.
The Nazis were a minority party that took control of a previously civilized European nation and introduced:
• Industrialized mass murder
• Rampant state theft of personal property
• Wholesale enslavement of neighboring peoples
• Brutal war of conquest
Now perhaps the Donald can explain how this Nazi element equates in any way to the cultural values of our American society. Exactly where do his "decent people" fit into this scenario?
And what are the truly decent people doing to counter this outrageous proposition coming from the Oval Office?
Senators, congressmen and governors, are you listening?
James DeFrancia
Aspen
