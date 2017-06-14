Enough of the political elites | AspenTimes.com

This is the message from the political elite — "We know better, we'll take care of it, and besides, you're not smart enough."

This kind of B.S. is why "the great unwashed masses" voted for someone who wasn't an establishment puke (politician). Because people are sick of elitist pukes trying to tell us how to live our lives and what is best for us. We can figure it out.

Thank God for the Founding Fathers' foresight in codifying our natural rights.

Michael Galvis

Woody Creek