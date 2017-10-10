Eight good years as Colorado Mountain College trustee

After eight years of being your trustee for Colorado Mountain College, I must share a thank you for letting me represent you at the college. As a CPA, more often than not, I was expected to be the go-to girl for questions about the dollars.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn about the best part of education: the students, faculty and staff. They will all hold a special place in my heart for teaching me the real reason for being part of the Board of Trustees. I shall miss sharing treasured moments with them.

I would like to suggest that you consider voting for Peg Portscheller to fill my shoes. Her heart beats education. She has put students first all of her career in education and will bring years of experience spreading her expertise in education across Colorado and the country.

Mary Ellen Denomy

Trustee, Colorado Mountain College

Parachute