Earth Day will survive Trump regime | AspenTimes.com

So Trump has been trying to abolish Earth Day. That is appropriate as Trump and his fellow environmental rapists, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Environmental Protection Agency Director Scott Pruitt, have done everything they can to abolish the Earth.

Trump says climate change is a Chinese hoax and plans to lift emissions and fuel economy restrictions on the automobile industry. If the automakers exceed those limits, they can kiss off their foreign markets, especially their biggest market in China, because most of the rest of the world has very strict emissions and fuel economy controls.

Zinke is a Montanan who calls himself a conservationist, but promotes the production of coal, the dirtiest source of energy there is. Pruitt, a longtime lackey for the oil and gas industry, has removed the restrictions on methane gas emissions from oil and gas rigs. NASA satellites have discovered a methane gas cloud over the Four Corners area, a region of heavy oil and gas drilling. Pruitt will not be happy until the entire planet is covered with a methane gas shroud.

Despite all this, Earth Day lives. The theme this year is a March for Science and will begin in Carbondale at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Goat restaurant and in Aspen at 1 p.m. at Paepcke Park.

Isn't it interesting the climate-change deniers have yet to produce one scientist who will say climate change does not exist or is not caused by the burning of fossil fuels? That's because scientists have to prove their theories through the arduous task of the scientific method before they become axioms, like climate change. Politicians and businessmen can pop off about the first thing that comes into their head and expect people to believe it. Who are you going to believe?

Sixty-five percent of the American people believe that something should be done about climate change. Let's get out there on Saturday and show the Trump administration they are working against the will of the people. Make this the biggest Earth Day ever and follow that up by supporting the March for the Environment the following Saturday, April 29.

I am very green. That doesn't mean I am a frog, or rich, or envious or inexperienced. I support environmental and climate issues, but that's not the only reason Saturday will be special to me. It also is my birthday. I share my birthday with Nikolai Lenin. For that reason, many right-wingers branded Earth Day a communist conspiracy when it was first established.

April 22 also is Jack Nicholson's birthday. The only thing that has to do with Earth Day or my birthday is "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" is my favorite movie ever, and I plan to see Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus Space Theatre's production of it after I march for science, and Nurse Ratchet would fit right in the Trump administration.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale