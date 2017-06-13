 Downtowner great service but not user friendly | AspenTimes.com

Downtowner great service but not user friendly

The Downtowner is a fabulous service, especially for the handicapped. Only one problem, since it is only available by app, it is difficult for the blind, handicapped and those few individuals who still live without cellular phones to operate. Would it be possible to set up a phone number where anyone who cannot use the app could call, and then that person would activate the Downtowner service for them?

Nick Coates

Aspen