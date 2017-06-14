Don’t forget those with lung diseases | AspenTimes.com

As the U.S. Senate considers the future of health care in the United States, we need Sen. Cory Gardner to prioritize the needs of patients with lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulminary disease and other lung diseases. People with lung disease simply cannot risk going without health insurance.

More than 32 million Americans have lung disease or lung cancer in the United States, many of whom have quality health insurance thanks to the current law. Without affordable treatments and doctors' visits, lung disease for Coloradans will become worse. Any replacement plan should increase the number of insured Americans and make care more affordable.

As the Senate debates proposals to repeal and replace the current health care law, please remember people living with lung disease and their families in Colorado are counting on you to ensure continuous, quality and affordable health coverage.

Ellen Penrod

Executive director, American Lung Association in Colorado