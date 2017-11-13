Do our part to save water

I am a fourth-grader at Roaring Fork Field School and I have spent over a month learning about different forms of energy. I visited CORE, tested my house with a Living Wise Kit from Holy Cross Energy, and floated down the North Star Preserve. We also did research and visited the head gate on Maroon Creek. From all this I learned that we can power our valley in many different ways.

Did you know that a lot of our water is sent to the Front Range? The water is sent through tunnels. That means we lose water that we need to keep our rivers healthy. We also can't use it for golfing, snowmaking, farming, ranching, rafting, fishing and drinking. Did you also know that we use about 15 gallons for a 5-minute shower? This is all causing a problem.

Some of these issues are hard to solve, but there is one small thing we can all do. We can change our shower head in for a better one (Holy Cross can help with this) or take shorter showers or fewer showers. Making a small change can make a big difference.

Josh Ness

Aspen