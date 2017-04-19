Daily explains email confusion | AspenTimes.com

Let me start by acknowledging that there have been numerous emails sent to me through the city's web server that were not actually received by me. To anyone who failed to receive a response from me through this error, I sincerely apologize. Linda Manning and I met on Monday with the communications office in City Hall and learned that there were literally thousands of undelivered emails in my city server. Although not all were substantive, I am nonetheless deeply embarrassed by the whole situation. I have a lot of emails to look over this coming weekend.

Unfortunately, this is what happens when you try to bring an old-school guy into the modern world. As many of you know, I have been employed with the same law firm for the past 48 years. As it evolved its own systems, I began use of its server (as have many of my fellow lawyers) and have maintained that email address as my personal address for many years. I've received a lot of communications from city staff and citizens over the years via that address. However, for some reason a far greater number of emails never left the server at City Hall. So, again, to the many folks who have tried to reach me using the city address alone, my deepest apologies. Henceforth the city server will be my only email address in the city system, and all messages addressed to me on that system will be delivered to me.

